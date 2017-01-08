Fleisher Real Estate merges with Denver firm | PostIndependent.com

New Age Real Estate, a residential brokerage and property management firm based in the Denver area serving the Front Range, has merged with Fleisher Real Estate, a Carbondale-based residential and commercial real estate firm serving clients from Aspen to Parachute.

The two companies’ combined have five offices and 25 sales associates.

New Age Real Estate broker/owner J. Daren Roberts will serve as president of the two companies. Craig Rathbun, former president of Fleisher, will remain the managing broker of the Fleisher operations overseeing the brokerage division, agents and support staff. Roberts will oversee the property management portfolio in both markets.

New Age Real Estate serves clients from investors to buyers and sellers of both primary and secondary residences.

“Joining forces with Fleisher Real Estate creates opportunities to capitalize on the growth inherent in the Roaring Fork Valley market and allows the combined operations to realize synergies that can help expand additional lines of business,” Roberts said. “By doubling the size of our operations and significantly expanding our service area, we can not only expand our core lines of business, but provide growth opportunities that will position both firms for future success.”

Said Rathbun, “Aligning with New Age Real Estate and its sophisticated technology platforms means we can help our sales associates build their business and leverage referral business across markets. I am excited about the many possibilities that lie ahead for our company as we work together to bring our firm to the next level.”