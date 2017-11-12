Food drive, Winter on the Mountain set for Nov. 18

The fourth annual Turkey Tram-a-Ganza is from noon to 4 p.m. at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Saturday, Nov. 18. The food drive provides Thanksgiving meals to community members in need.

That evening, the Adventure Park's Winter on the Mountain kick-off party begins at 5 p.m. with live music, a tree lighting, 35 miles of holiday lights and a visit from Santa Claus. By donating a frozen turkey, guests receive free tram rides to use that day.

"This is our second year to host Turkey Tram-a-Ganza and Winter on the Mountain kick-off party on the same day," said general manager Nancy Heard. "Our goal is to encourage as many people as possible to participate so that more area families can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner together."

Turkey Tram-a-Ganza is a joint promotion with Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, KSNO and Bighorn Toyota. The event benefits LIFT-UP's local food pantries.

To encourage community participation, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park contributes up to four free tram rides for each donated turkey, plus an entry in a drawing for an Annual Thrill Pass or two day passes to the Iron Mountain Hot Springs.

A truck from Bighorn Toyota parked at the tram base at 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road is the spot where people can drop off turkeys, register for the drawing and pick up the free tram passes between noon and 4 p.m. Guests can also receive one free tram pass per person by donating cans of food or other nonperishable items. Free tram passes must be used that day.

At 5 p.m., Winter on the Mountain begins, with lighting of the musical Christmas tree at 6 p.m. The Leonard Curry Band performs holiday and classical music in the Lookout Grille throughout the evening.