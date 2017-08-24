Foundation gives $2 million to Mind Springs psychiatric hospital

The Colorado Health Access Fund of The Denver Foundation has given $2 million to the campaign for Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital, which is planned for construction in Grand Junction.

The gift is the largest ever by the fund. West Springs Hospital is the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City, and its 32 beds are inadequate for local needs, forcing those in a mental health crisis to either wait for admission or travel long distances to receive lifesaving treatment.

The new West Springs Hospital will enable twice as many people as today to get the help they need when they need it.

"As a result of a lack of available psychiatric beds, residents are often forced to seek psychiatric hospitalization on the Front Range — up to 300 miles from their support systems and loved ones," said Dace West, vice president of community impact for The Denver Foundation. "This hospital expansion will not only change that, it will create a systemic relief to emergency rooms, law enforcement officers and human services providers who currently have limited resources for getting acute psychiatric care to community members."

It is hoped that the new West Springs Hospital can transform inpatient psychiatric care on the Western Slope and for mountain communities of Colorado. The new treatment center will have semi-private and private rooms, dedicated spaces for children and adolescents, areas for visiting loved ones, outdoor and indoor recreation areas and an adjustable floor plan so all space can be utilized to its fullest extent.

With The Colorado Health Access Fund of The Denver Foundation's investment, gifts and pledges for the new West Springs Hospital are now at 70 percent of working goal, with construction slated to begin this fall.

The Colorado Health Access Fund of The Denver Foundation is supported by an anonymous donor.