From our readers: Glenwood Springs needs a Trader Joe’s, sporting goods store

Following an article mentioningÂ two potential, unnamed tenants looking to occupy the old Sports Authority location in Glenwood Meadows, we asked you â€” our readers â€” what the Meadows needs.

And you let us know.

We received about 80 Facebook comments of suggestions. The top ones include:

Sporting goods store

Several readers said they would like a place in the Valley to buy sporting equipment â€” especially for kids and their sports. Specifically, people seem to want a Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“I too don’t want to order my kids sporting goods online anymore!” commented Karrie Mcvern Hubbard.

The closest Dick’s Sporting Goods are the five locations in Denver (approximately 120 miles away).

A similar popular suggestion was for an REI or Cabela’s.

“Dicks Sporting Goods, Cabelas, Murdochs. Something that pertains to our region like that,” commented Cassidy Lawrence.

The closest REI is in Dillon (almost 60 miles away). The closest Cabela’s is in Grand Junction (approximately 90 miles away).

Trader Joe’s

Almost the same amount of people that wanted a sporting goods store wanted the popular chic grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s. Kristen Blizzard commented, “Trader Joes would bring people in from Vail to Aspen!”

The closest Trader Joe’s are also on the Front Range, in Boulder and Denver (approximately 120 miles away).

T.J. Maxx and Kohl’s

Discount clothing chains, such as T.J. Maxx and Kohl’s, were also popular with readers. “Tj maxx!!! Please,” commented Maria Ines Aguirre Molina.

Grand Junction is home to both the closest T.J. Maxx and Kohl’s.

Craft stores

Apparently the Valley is pretty crafty as another pair of suggestions was also popular â€” Michael’s and Hobby Lobby.

“Hobby Lobby…I wish…,” commented Sherri Forgione Burnside.

The closest Michael’s and Hobby Lobby locations are also both in Grand Junction.

Entertainment

Five readers suggested a movie theater should occupy the space.

Dorothy Wild Bleakley commented, “We need a restaurant style movie complex with reclining seats. Currently there is nothing like that on the western slope and could pull people in from all over. This space wouldn’t be big enough for something like that but we do have a very vacant mall.”

The closest AMC Dine-In movie theater is in Aurora (almost 190 miles away).

Other readers had entertaining suggestions such as a rock climbing gym, a bowling alley, an arts center, a dance center and an arcade.

“We need something to do around here,” Ryan Hoff commented.