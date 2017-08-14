From our readers: How Day 1 of #GABdetour went

We want to hear from you during this major infrastructure project. You are the ones on the road, on the front lines. Throughout the day on Monday, you, our readers, commented, emailed and messaged us your stories from the road. Here's a compilation:

• Vickie Andrade noted full parking lots at the New Castle City Market and park and ride. "A lot of people must of carpooled from New Castle or took the free bus," she commented.

• Matthew Colson encouraged early risers. "My best tip for everyone is go to bed sooner and get up earlier," he said. "The roads are great at 5:30 in the morning."

• Gabe Griffin said he waited until 9 a.m., and it took him only 10 minutes to get from West Glenwood to downtown.

• David Childress said he took the Ride Glenwood bus from the Glenwood Springs Mall to the Hotel Colorado. He walked across the pedestrian bridge and then caught a bus from the train station to 27th Street. "Not bad at all," he commented.

• Bj Deherrera-Braaten said this traffic was nothing compared with her 20 years living in Denver. She noted that, of course, adjustments will be made as this is just the first day. She also had advice for her fellow drivers. "Remember Exit 116 is opened for those that need to work West Glenwood or just north of the bridge."

Recommended Stories For You

• Cathy Jackson took the RFTA from New Castle to Valley View for an appointment. "Easy and fun!" she commented.

• Nicholas Crandell drove through Interstate 70 on his way to Denver. "Lots of people cutting in on the last minute," he said. "It would be smoother if the cutters would wait in line like everyone else."

• Mary Beth Reckinger Weaver reported that it took her boss 2 hours to get to the West Glenwood exit from New Castle. She also said, at 3 p.m., that it took 48 minutes to get from NAPA at Glenwood Meadows to Eighth Street.

Continue to share with us how you're dealing with the detour — on social media using the hashtag #GABdetour or email sruibal@postindependent.com