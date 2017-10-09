From our readers: Let’s name the new bridge

Last Wednesday, we asked readers what they would name the new Grand Avenue bridge. It was all in good fun, just a way to distract from traffic headaches. We got a lot of interesting answers though. Any you would add to the list below?

Bridgezilla

Bridgemageddon

Steve

Bertha

Bruce

Bridgey McBridgeface

A Tale of Two Bridges

Roaring Fork Bridge

PIMA or PITA

Spanlorado

Doc’s Crossing

Over Kill

Defiance Bridge

The New Los Angeles Freeway

The Traffic Killer

THE GLENWOOD SPRINGS GRAND BRIDGE: The bridge to the Past, the Present and the Untold Future

The Bridge of Heart and Soul

Purgatory

Bout Damn Time Bridge

The Gwood Hustle

Gridlock

GABby

GSEAPI (Glenwood Springs Elevated Automobile and Pedestrian Interchange) pronounced “Giuseppe”

Road Rage Bridge