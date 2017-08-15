Garfield County awards $34K in discretionary grants

Garfield County has announced its third-quarter discretionary grant awards, totaling $33,750 to nonprofits and governmental organizations.

From the discretionary fund, Garfield County 4-H received $5,000 to participate in the state's National Shooting Sports Competition, and the Garfield County 4-H Council was awarded $2,250 to attend the National 4-H Western Round-Up and to compete in a national parliamentary procedure contest.

The Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce received $5,000 toward its annual Hometown Holiday event; the Glenwood Springs market was awarded $3,500 for holiday events and marketing; and the Roaring Fork Mountain Biking Association rode away with $5,000 toward expanding local trail systems and operations.

Other allocations included: $1,000 to Mountain West Gives to promote Colorado Gives Day (Human Services grant); $3,000 for the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program to support radio programs in local schools (education grant); $4,000 for the Glenwood Springs Branch of Home Care of the Grand Valley (Human Services grant); and the True Media Foundation received $5,000 toward mentoring local students in digital media production (education grant).

Approximately $15,000 is remaining for the fourth quarter grant cycle. Grants totaling $32,000 were awarded in the first quarter of 2017, and $24,500 in the second quarter, out of $94,000 budgeted for the year. A $12,500 surplus from the Human Service Mini-Grant was also added to the discretionary fund this year.