Garfield County Finance Department gets honor | PostIndependent.com

The Garfield County Finance Department is once again receiving high praise from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its fine work on the annual budget process.

For the sixth year in a row, staff has earned the Distinguished Budget Presentation award, which is the highest honor bestowed for “recognition of governmental budgeting,” the GFOA said last month.

The finance department received a bronze medallion and certificate for its efforts in maintaining a level of excellence worthy of the award.

“They really work very hard all year long,” Garfield County Finance Director Ann Driggers said of her staff. “The award reflects the quality of work the department puts out on a daily basis.”

A GFOA statement noted, “It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy national guidelines for effective budget presentation.”

Garfield County’s budget was assessed on its merit as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device in earning the award. The GFOA added that award recipients “provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.”

Garfield County commissioners praised the hard work of the finance department staff at a regular meeting Aug. 15.