Garfield County gives Junior Achievement $10,000

Junior Achievement of the Roaring Fork Valley has been awarded a $10,000 grant by the Garfield County commissioners.

The nonprofit applied for the funding to continue its business-related offerings for local students in the 2017-18 school year.

Junior Achievement offers business leadership courses to students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade from Aspen to Parachute. The focus is on teaching business and economic acumen to students, and to instill financial literacy, an entrepreneurial mindset and skills needed for their chosen careers.

Jonathan Gorst, district manager for the nonprofit, thanked the board for its support.

"Our organization has been around for about 20 years here," he said. "The local organizations are run by board members of the local area, even though it is a national organization. All of the budget and manpower comes locally. … Thank you very much, it is appreciated."

Junior Achievement has served thousands of local students since 1999, and sponsors a $1,000 college scholarship annually.

The grant was approved unanimously, 3-0.