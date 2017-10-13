Garfield County inmate commits suicide

A 34-year-old woman who was an inmate at the Garfield County jail hanged herself with thermal underwear Thursday evening, the first suicide at the jail since 2009, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was classified as minimum risk and was in a private cell, facing charges of failure to comply and failure to appear. She was awaiting trial. The sheriff’s office reports that she had a limited history “in the jail environment.”

Sheriff’s deputies found her at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in her cell.

“She had tried to commit suicide by hanging herself. Since she was not on a ‘suicide watch’ she had access to a variety of materials to accomplish her intended purpose and used her thermal underwear to fashion a noose,” according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Jail personnel tried to revive her, using CPR and a defibrillator, and were able to re-establish a pulse. However, after she was taken to Valley View Hospital, attempts to revive her fully failed and she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s identity is expected to be released by the county coroner pending notification of next of kin.