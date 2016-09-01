 Garfield County’s oldest resident turns 105 | PostIndependent.com

Garfield County’s oldest resident turns 105

Vera Diemoz (center) with her brothers Peleno (left) and Leno (right) Montover celebrated her 105th birthday on Thursday with multiple friends and family at the Pan and Fork Restaurant in Carbondale. At 105 years old Vera is currently the oldest resident in Garfield County.

