Glenwood Canyon bike path now open | PostIndependent.com

The popular Glenwood Canyon bike path opened today after Colorado Department of Transportation crewsÂ made repairs and cleaned up debris.

Crews monitor the path daily. In the event of inclement weather or high spring runoff, decisions will be made on keeping the path open or enforcing closures as necessary for safety.

Cyclists and pedestrians should frequently check the CDOT website for updates. Information can be found on the http://www.COTRIP.org page under the Travel Alerts Tab/Statewide Alerts. In order to maintain pathway safety, CDOT reminds cyclists and pedestrians to obey all warning and closure signs.

Updates are also available via Twitter @coloradodot, and at CDOT’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/coloradodot/.