Glenwood football to forfeit all 2017 wins because of ineligible player

What once looked to be a promising season came crashing down quickly Friday afternoon for the Glenwood Springs High Demons' football team.

Due to an administrative error, an ineligible player was allowed to take the field for the first seven games of the season for the Demons. That is a violation of Colorado High School Activities Association rules, which has forced the Demons to forfeit all four of their wins this season, dropping them out of the running for a 3A state playoff berth.

According to the CHSAA bylaws, "academic eligibility shall be determined by a periodic check of the student's grade in progress from the beginning of the grading period for each class, as determined by the policy of the student's school, to the close of the certification day for the interscholastic activity in question. In all cases, the periods of eligibility and ineligibility must be equal and at no time may the two groups become eligible on the same day. The school must declare when periodic eligibility will be checked (weekly, bimonthly, monthly or at the quarter)."

The athlete in question at Glenwood this fall has been ineligible since the start of the season, said Glenwood Athletic Director Craig Denney, who declined to name the player.

"There's a lot of sadness for this group of kids, and a lot of remorse for the parents that have all worked so hard this season for our program," said Glenwood Springs Head Coach Rocky Whitworth, speaking via cell phone from the team bus. "It's a tough time right now and the kids are upset, but at the end of the day its just the loss of wins, not something more important."

The notification of forfeits came hours before the Demons were scheduled to kick off with the Summit Tigers on the road.

Glenwood must forfeit wins over Conifer (20-13), Kennedy (28-15), Steamboat Springs (34-0) and Battle Mountain (21-14), dropping the Demons from 4-3 (1-1 3A Western Slope League) to 0-7 (0-2 3A WSL) on the season.

With the frustration of all the hard work put in over the summer and fall camp now for naught, the Demons have to turn around and play tonight against the Tigers.

"This is uncharted waters for me and for everybody else involved in this situation," Whitworth said. "It's an administration error, that's all it was. It's frustrating for the kids and for everyone involved with this program, but it doesn't take away from the boys' opportunity to play some football tonight. At the end of the day, it's just wins and losses; nothing more. The administration, their parents and all the coaches will be there throughout this situation for this group of young men. It's just a tough ordeal."

Denney said in a statement that it is a "difficult situation," involving many people.

"Players, coaches, families have been greatly affected and we truly regret the mistake. Systems are being reviewed to make sure that this does not occur again," Denney said.

Denney said the school hasn't yet had any discussion with CHSAA regarding additional punishment for the ineligible player taking the field for the first seven games of the season. That discussion could come in the next few weeks, Denney said.