Glenwood man dies in ATV accident near Rifle | PostIndependent.com

A Glenwood Springs man was killed Saturday in an ATV rollover accident near Rifle.

The Garfield County coroner Monday evening identified the victim as Todd Sellie, 54, of Glenwood Springs.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it was notified at 3:40 p.m. Saturday of the accident approximately the 9-mile marker of the JQS Road near Rifle.

Coroner Rob Glassmire said in a news release that Sellie was crossing a snowbank on the road, lost control and rolled down a steep embankment several hundred yards. Sellie was the sole occupant of a 1000cc 2013 Arctic Cat Wildcat side-by-side UTV.

A friend in the area notified 911 of the accident. He was later able to reach Sellie and the ATV, at which time he called 911 again and updated the situation.

Emergency medical workers responded from Colorado River Fire Rescue, and Care Flight was also called. Responders determined that the male party was deceased.

Glassmire said Sellie was not wearing a helmet and was wearing his seat belt. He was pronounced dead by coroner investigators at 6:18 p.m.

The coroner said Sellie's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death is accident. Toxicology revealed that Sellie had a blood alcohol content of 0.111 percent.