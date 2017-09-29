 Glenwood Springs PD says Hotel Denver all clear after bomb threat | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Springs PD says Hotel Denver all clear after bomb threat

Staff report

Glenwood Springs police investigated a bomb threat at Hotel Denver in the early afternoon on Friday. At 2:30 p.m., Glenwood Springs Chief of Police Terry Wilson said that the incident was all clear.

He added that the situation is still under investigation.

Go back to article