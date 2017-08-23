Glenwood Springs water treatment plant experiencing issues

The Glenwood Springs water treatment plant has lost the raw water supply, according to a press release from the city of Glenwood Springs sent Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

The cause was not yet known.

“Finished water is at low levels, which may lead to low water pressure or a temporary shut-off,” the release stated.

Water is currently being drawn from the Roaring Fork River.

This story will be monitored and updated as more information is made available.