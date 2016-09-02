Glenwood woman’s TEDx talk available | PostIndependent.com

Alice Brouhard of Glenwood Springs, calling herself and “appaholic” and relating her story of how an app allows her adult daughter, Kara, to function more freely after suffering a traumatic brain injury as a child, has delivered a TEDx talk now available on YouTube.

The Brouhards’ story, recounted over the past 18 months in the Post Independent, includes Alice leading an initiative to sway the world’s biggest tech company, Apple, to recode its operating system in a way that helps people like her daughter to live independent lives.

After years of therapy and advocacy, Kara graduated from Glenwood Springs High School.

An app that allowed Kara to record reminders in her own voice that then played at correct times on her iPad helped, but became incompatible when Apple upgraded its operating system.

A change.org petition, a Post Independent story and alliances with other families dealing with brain injuries finally led Apple last year to make the operating system work with the Aida app again, which is the story Brouhard tells in her TEDx talk, delivered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Kara has now lived in her own place, six blocks away from her parents’ home, for nearly 10 years.

TED talks and regional TEDx events are held around the country under the theme “ideas worth sharing.” They feature authors, internationally known scientists, noted innovators — and a passionate mom from Glenwood.