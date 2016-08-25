Greater Eagle Fire names acting chief, explores interim options | PostIndependent.com

EAGLE — Following the arrest of Fire Chief Kurtis Vogel on charges of stealing more than $120,000 from the city of Sterling, the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District has named Division Chief Bill Kennedy as the acting fire chief.

Vogel remains on administrative leave without pay until further notice due to his unavailability to perform his duties.

Following Vogel’s Aug. 11 arrest, the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and the accounting firm Marchetti & Weaver, LLC, completed an internal audit of controls and account. No discrepancies were found during the review.

Meeting scheduled

A special meeting for the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District Board of directors has been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. to reconsider Vogel’s status. The meeting will be held at the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District Station 9, 425 E. Third St. in Eagle. Board members Kraige Kinney, Eric Collom and acting Fire Chief Bill Kennedy are pursuing potential candidates for fire chief on an interim basis.

“The safety of our community and our visitors are of the utmost importance to the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District’s board of directors,” noted a press release from the board dated Wednesday. “Emergency response, day-to-day operations, training, and fire prevention activities are continuing with business as usual without interruption.”