Selfies: Growing a community through a garden | PostIndependent.com

The Glenwood Community Garden is located off Wulfsohn Road next to the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Members of the garden can grow food and/or flowers for themselves, but much of the vegetables and flowers are donated to local organizations including LIFT-UP, Stepping Stones, The Senior Food Program and Extended Table. The garden is open to the public from sun-up to sun-down, but there is a cover fee and a list of garden rules to have a plot in the garden. For more information visit glenwoodcommunitygarden.com.