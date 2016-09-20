 Selfies: Growing a community through a garden | PostIndependent.com

Selfies: Growing a community through a garden

The Glenwood Community Garden is located off Wulfsohn Road next to the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Members of the garden can grow food and/or flowers for themselves, but much of the vegetables and flowers are donated to local organizations including LIFT-UP, Stepping Stones, The Senior Food Program and Extended Table. The garden is open to the public from sun-up to sun-down, but there is a cover fee and a list of garden rules to have a plot in the garden. For more information visit glenwoodcommunitygarden.com.

