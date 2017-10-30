Gypsum considering age 55 and older planned unit development south of Costco

The complete Siena Lake planned unit development sketch plan can be viewed attownofgypsum.com under the “Projects Under Consideration tab.

GYPSUM — A pair of unique residential housing options — an age 55-plus development and a “mountain cottage community” — have gotten zoning approval from the town of Gypsum, clearing the way for the developer to present his detailed plans for a 170-acre site located south of the Gateway Commercial Park.

Last week, the Gypsum Town Council unanimously approved the zoning ordinance for the Siena Lake project. Developer George Roberts has proposed a phased project that will include:

• A 55-and-older active adult community of up to 332 dwelling units.

• A mountain cottage residential community, a high-end RV park or a combination of both uses for up to 227 dwelling units.

• A mixed-use commercial development along Cooley Mesa Road, including up to 32 live/work dwellings.

• Creation of a lake area in the center of the development.

• A private clubhouse, community center and other residential amenities.

• A public open space and trails system, including U.S. Bureau of Land Management access and a “town adventure park” parcel.

The particulars of the development plan will be examined during a planned unit development hearing process, slated to begin Tuesday, Nov. 14. But before the plan can go to the town council, last week’s zoning action was required.

55-PLUS COMMUNITY

Currently, there are no adult-only communities in Eagle County and during their Tuesday, Oct. 24, review of the plan, members of the Gypsum Town Council inquired about the particulars for such developments.

“You can’t discriminate for race, creed or color, but you can restrict for age,” Roberts said.

He noted that traditionally, such developments mandate that at least one person in the household be age 55 or older. No residents of the household can be younger than 19.

Gypsum Town Manager Jeff Shroll asked if there were provisions for situations when grandparents take over guardianship of children. Roberts replied that he believed those that situations are not allowed in adults-only communities.

“Those are the type of things we want to have explained better if we are not requiring playgrounds or parks because of the nature of the development,” Shroll said.

MOUNTAIN COTTAGES

The other residential component of the development, the mountain cottages, are not to be confused with tiny homes, Roberts said.

“They are really luxury homes in small packages,” said Tambi Katieb, Siena Lake planner.

In response to questions from the council, Roberts also noted that the Siena Lake project is envisioned as a for-sale, rather than rental, community.

Roberts said Siena Lake’s phasing plan would initially build up to 100 mountain cottage units and up to 100 age 55-plus units, along with infrastructure and roads to the lake and clubhouse.

That proposal, as well as the various plan details, will be part of the PUD review slated to begin in two weeks. The next meeting of the Gypsum Town Council is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. at Gypsum Town Hall.