Hanging onto a heritage driven by a love for horses

Ed Chamberlain has been working with and around draft horses since a young age and still prefers leading a team of two horses over using tractors to mow, rake and stack hay on his land in Rifle. Draft horses can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and have been bred to be working horses in the United States since the 19th century. Following World War II the popularity of tractors rose significantly during the postwar economic boon , reducing the need for draft horses. Chamberlain, however, continued to incorporate working horses in his fields and began teaching his kids how to lead a team before they knew how to drive. Chamberlain's love for horses is what has kept him in the fields and away from using tractors. "I wouldn't be doing it without the horses," he said.