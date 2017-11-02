Helping protect your home from disaster

Looking back on 2017 and at the number of natural disasters this country faced was mind blowing. It seemed like all year long we saw natural disasters including hurricanes, floods, tornados, earthquakes, mudslides and fires.

Traveling recently, I was able to witness some of the destruction that the hurricanes caused along the Southeast coast. There were docks in shambles, marinas along the Intracoastal Waterway that have not been rebuilt, windows boarded up and huge trees completely uprooted. We all saw in awe the devastation a firestorm could do in the blink of an eye.

We are incredibly fortunate to live an area where we don't have to deal with many natural disasters, but we are still susceptible to some.

Would you believe that we have had several small earthquakes in our area? If you look online, you will see that there have been 17 in our area over the past 365 days, according to earthquaketrack.com.

Glenwood suffered from two major fires in recent history, the Storm King and Coal Seam fires. There were countless wildfires reported around the area in 2017, as well as home fires. Mudslides damaged homes in West Glenwood.

Do you really know what your home insurance covers and doesn't? Take a look at your policy or call your insurance agent and find out if the insured value is enough to rebuild your home and replace your personal items in case of a fire. Consider taking pictures and keeping a digital file of each of your rooms.

How safe are those items in your home that are irreplaceable? Consider purchasing a fireproof safe for your home. Think about what items you would take with you if you had to be evacuated.

Keep your home's maintenance in order to help prevent problems. Cutting back brush and tree limbs away from your home will help in a wildfire. Changing your smoke detector's batteries regularly to warn you of danger and keeping a fire extinguisher nearby can help keep a house fire from spreading. Make sure water drains away from your home and sprinklers aren't helping to create weak soils around your home.

Most importantly, be proactive and don't wait to react to troubles.

Sean de Moraes is a broker associate with Roaring Fork Sotheby's International Realty in Glenwood Springs. He can be reached at Sean.deMoraes@SIR.com.