Here’s what you read online in 2016 | PostIndependent.com

Readers of postindependent.com gravitate toward traffic, crime and tragedy, metrics show.

1. Glenwood Canyon was closed by rockfall for nearly a week in February.

2. Ford supercars clocked at 101 mph in Glenwood Canyon.

3. Edurado Ortiz-Muniz was killed in a Glenwood Canyon crash in May.

4. Two Jeeps were abandoned in July in the upper Crystal River watershed.

5. A $1 million settlement was reached in February in a mountain bike dog attack.

6. Erick Mondragon, 20, of Glenwood Springs and his passenger, Amalia Cabrera-Torres, 19, were killed in August in an accident on U.S. 6.

7. Green Dragon Cannabis buys Breckenridge dispensary (January)

8. ER doctor Bill Bevins died in a freak hiking accident in June.

9. Amtrak’s westbound California Zephyr hit a pickup truck west of Glenwood Springs on May 31. The driver was able to crawl away from the ugly crash.

10. A house was destroyed and two damaged in early November in a spectacular fire south of Glenwood.