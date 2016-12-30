Here’s what you read online in 2016 | PostIndependent.com

Here’s what you read online in 2016
December 30, 2016
Readers of postindependent.com gravitate toward traffic, crime and tragedy, metrics show.
1. Glenwood Canyon was closed by rockfall for nearly a week in February.
2. Ford supercars clocked at 101 mph in Glenwood Canyon.
3. Edurado Ortiz-Muniz was killed in a Glenwood Canyon crash in May.
4. Two Jeeps were abandoned in July in the upper Crystal River watershed.
5. A $1 million settlement was reached in February in a mountain bike dog attack.
6. Erick Mondragon, 20, of Glenwood Springs and his passenger, Amalia Cabrera-Torres, 19, were killed in August in an accident on U.S. 6.
7. Green Dragon Cannabis buys Breckenridge dispensary (January)
8. ER doctor Bill Bevins died in a freak hiking accident in June.
9. Amtrak’s westbound California Zephyr hit a pickup truck west of Glenwood Springs on May 31. The driver was able to crawl away from the ugly crash.
10. A house was destroyed and two damaged in early November in a spectacular fire south of Glenwood.