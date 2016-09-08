Hiker dies in fall on Maroon Bells | PostIndependent.com

Pitkin County authorities this morning reported that a 68-year-old Conifer man died in a fall Wednesday evening in the Maroon Bells area.

A mission to recover the man’s body will be launched today.

The Sheriffâ€™s Office said that at 7:48 p.m., it was informed of an SOS activation from a personal locator device. The origin of the signal appeared to be in the area of the Maroon Bells.Â

Deputies were able to determine the owner of the locator and were then able toÂ contactÂ 30-year-old Wesley Trimble ofÂ Palmer Lake. Trimble toldÂ deputies that his climbing partner, Stevan Sprawls, 68, from Conifer, had taken a bad fall and was deceased.Â

Earlier in the climb, Trimble and Sprowles had met two climbers from Boulder. Both men encountered Trimble after the accident and helped himÂ with the descent.Â

A recovery is being planned today byÂ the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen.