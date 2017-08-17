5 dog-friendly hikes in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale

What's better than a Colorado hike? A Colorado hike with your best friend. These paths allow humans to soak in views while pups play. Go to visitglenwood.com and carbondale.com for more trail info.

No pup? No problem. Volunteer as a dog walker at Colorado Animal Rescue and make a furry frolicker's day. Visit coloradoanimalrescue.org for details.

Wulfsohn Trail (Top)

Don't have much time? This is a great trail for after work or during a lunch break. It'll help you unwind while the dogs have some trail time. Wulfsohn Trail is located behind Glenwood Meadows and starts at either the Red Mountain parking lot or the Glenwood Springs Municipal Operations Center.

Mushroom Rock

Headed up valley? Mushroom Rock on Red Hill in Carbondale is the local hot spot for getting a great view of the town to Mount Sopris. It's a steep climb but well worth the view. Parking for the trail is located at the intersection of Colorado highways 82 and 133. 970-963-1890

Avalanche Creek Trail

Located north of Redstone, this trail follows Avalanche Creek and is a secluded yet close trail. It offers gorgeous views of the creek then opens up to a beautiful meadow at Duley Park. From Carbondale, drive south 12 miles on Highway 133, turn left at the sign for Avalanche Creek and follow the road for 2 ∏ miles, past Avalanche Campground, to the parking area at the southeast end of the campground. 970-925-3445

No Name/Jess Weaver Trail

This trail offers the perfect chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, even though it's only a short drive into Glenwood Canyon. This quiet trail follows beautiful No Name Creek — plenty of drinking water for your hiking buddy — before climbing over a number of switchbacks offering great views back out to Glenwood Canyon. Access the No Name Trail from the No Name exit (119), head north, away from the rest area, and continue for a half-mile. Park at the trailhead. 970-945-2521

Babbish Gulch/Four Mile Park

Located on Forest Service land, Four Mile Park is a playground for anyone looking to get outdoors and enjoy a mixture of wide open spaces or trails amongst the trees. This is the perfect weekend camping get away or day trip with the pooch. It's located at the base of Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs.