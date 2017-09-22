Hitchhiking raccoon tries to assist Colorado Springs police officer

A hitchhiking raccoon hopped onto the hood of a Colorado Springs police officer's large major accident van as he was driving to the scene of a car crash Wednesday night.

Officer Christopher Frabbiele slowed down and safely pulled over, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. The raccoon hopped off. There was no word on the raccoon's motive.

"How in the world did that raccoon hop on?" Black asked. "It's safe to say a raccoon hopping is not a common occurrence."

Raccoons are a regular sight in Colorado Springs, but they're most often found in attics, crawl spaces and basements when they're not prowling around outdoors. This hitchhiking raccoon appears to be more ambitious, however.