Holy Cross to add solar output

Holy Cross Energy said Friday it has accepted proposals for two new utility-scale solar projects to be built within its service territory over the next 18 months.

Each 5-megawatt project will produce enough electricity to serve the annual electric needs of 900 homes,.

"These two new solar projects are part of our continued commitment to providing reliable, affordable and increasingly cleaner electricity to our members and the communities we serve," said Megan Gilman, chair of the member-owned co-op utility's board of directors. "Not only will these projects help us further reduce our environmental impact, but they will also provide a consistent, cost-effective source of power supply for years to come."

Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading national solar energy company, will build a utility-scale solar array for Holy Cross on 30 acres just south of Gypsum.

RES Distributed, a leader in the development, construction and operation of wind, solar, transmission and energy storage projects, will work with Aspen Consolidated Sanitation District to develop a solar array on ACSD's land in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Holy Cross will make the output from these new solar projects available to its members through an expanded Renewable Energy purchasing program that provides members with the option to purchase sustainable energy for some or all of their electricity use each month. For a small incremental cost, Holy Cross members will now have the option to purchase renewable energy from these two local solar projects in addition to the Colorado produced wind and hydropower projects previously available.

"We're excited to be able to bring these new utility-scale solar projects to our members," said Holy Cross President and CEO Bryan Hannegan. "In addition to providing clean, affordable electricity, these local projects will also use new technologies to help improve the reliability and resilience of our electric grid."

The two new 5 MW solar projects are expected to come online by the end of 2018, subject to negotiations among the partners. The utility expects to start taking sign-ups for its expanded renewable energy program within the next few weeks; interested members should visit holycross.com for additional details.