Hunter rescued south of Sunlight | PostIndependent.com

Search and rescue teams escorted a Wisconsin man back to his campsite south of Sunlight Mountain Resort Wednesday after the man spent the previous night in the wilderness.

Charlie Johnson, a 55-year-old resident of New Richmond, Wisconsin, was hunting and left his campsite in unincorporated Pitkin County about 17 miles south of the Sunlight ski area around 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

When he didn’t return to the campsite, he was reported missing around 11 p.m. Due to a a lack of details on his location and the remoteness of the area, rescue personnel held off on starting the search until Wednesday morning.

Volunteers located Johnson around 5 p.m. that day in the area known as Miner Basin. After an initial examination concluded further medical attention was not needed, Johnson was escorted back to his campsite and left with friends and family, according to the sheriff’s office.

About 20 volunteers with Mountain Rescue Aspen participated in the rescue effort. They were all out of the field by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office issued a reminder that those heading out in the back country should be aware of the risks and have the necessary provisions.