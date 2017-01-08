More closures farther east on I-70, Glenwood Canyon now open | PostIndependent.com



MORE CLOSURES: CDOT has issued an alert for additional closures on eastbound Interstate 70, prompting an advisory for all commercial vehicles to stage at Dotsero. Multiple crashes are being reported as of 4:14 p.m. on eastbound I-70 at Vail, Frisco and Silverthorne. As of 5:35 p.m., there was still no estimate for reopening. Traffic updates at cotrip.org.

3:30 p.m. UPDATE: Eastbound Interstate 70 is now open in Glenwood Canyon after crews removed a semi car carrier that had slid sideways during a multi-vehicle pileup that blocked traffic for nearly two hours.

Eastbound Interstate 70 was again closed at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs this afternoon due to another pileup east of No Name in Glenwood Canyon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The incident occurred about 1:37 p.m. The westbound lanes were not impacted.

Eastbound I-70 was also closed for three hours on Friday due to a multi-vehicle pileup in a shaded spot that was icy after a Thursday snowstorm.

It has been snowing lightly in the Glenwood Springs area all Sunday afternoon as well.

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Tim Sutherland, there were no injuries in the Sunday accident. A total of three vehicles, including the semi, were involved, he said. However, CDOT reported numerous other cars were caught behind the initial accident.