I-70 eastbound is closed west of Glenwood Springs | PostIndependent.com

Garfield County authorities issued an alert just after 8 p.m. saying that Interstate 70 eastbound is closed just west of Glenwood Springs.

The closure, caused by multiple accidents, the alert said, is at mile marker 109, at Canyon Creek.

Authorities could not immediately estimate a time for reopening.

Roads in the area became slick in the early evening as temperatures fell into the 20s after a day of snow and melting on roadways.