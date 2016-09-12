I-70 holds planned for tonight | PostIndependent.com

Intermittent 15-minute holds associated with the Grand Avenue bridge project will start tonight on eastbound Interstate 70, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

Starting at about 10 p.m., all eastbound traffic approaching the main Glenwood Springs exit, Exit 116, will experience the 15-minute, intermittent holds, according to CDOT. The holds, which are expected to end at 6 a.m. Tuesday, are needed to complete work associated with the new pedestrian bridge.

Other traffic impacts related with the bridge project are expected later this week, including:

I-70 night detour to Sixth Street scheduled for Thursday. The detour is expected to last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. All I-70 traffic will be detoured through Sixth Street via a break-in-barrier on I-70 near the Yampah Vapor Caves. The detour is weather dependent and will be moved to the following night in the case of inclement weather. Pedestrian access will be maintained on the pedestrian walkway during the detour.

I-70 Exit 114 westbound off-ramp closure Friday to Monday, Sept. 19. The I-70 Exit 114 westbound off-ramp will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday for intersection improvements. Westbound drivers should use Exit 116 for access to downtown Glenwood Springs, Colorado 82 and west Glenwood.