Aviation Expo to raise money for airport

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K race (registration at 7:30 a.m.). Runners are encouraged to come dressed in costume; anything that flies would be appropriate. A children’s 1K race will follow at 8:30 a.m. A kids area will include a foam machine. Lookout Mountain will play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Vaughn Shafer will attempt to set a land speed record during a motorized skateboard show at noon. Helm urged those who are able to bike to the airport because parking is limited.

It's a starting point for skydivers and scenic flights. Its relationships with firefighters and the Classic Air Medical helicopter, which operates out of Valley View Hospital, are important. And during a Saturday fundraiser, Glenwood Springs Airport Manager Amy Helm hopes attendees will learn more about the airport's operations.

"I want them to see it as a valuable resource, not just a noise complaint," Helm said.

Even recreation from the airport can serve as community service, she added; skydiving planes often spot fires and call them in.

"It's that kind of rapid response that's an aid to the community that the community isn't aware of," she said.

Saturday's Aviation Expo is free, but will offer raffle tickets for a variety of prizes. The fundraiser will benefit future airport projects and events. It relies solely on fuel sales and fees for tying an aircraft down. Helm said money raised could fund a Jet A fuel system. That system would increase fuel sales, and also have a direct benefit on the EMS helicopter. Because the Glenwood airport doesn't have such a system, the helicopter currently flies to Rifle or Aspen to fuel up.

The event will incorporate aviation in a number of ways. Visitors can meet pilots and instructors as they look at a variety of aircraft, old and new. Booths will showcase aviation-related businesses. Those will include drones, flight schools, a heli ski operator and more.

"The whole event is just geared to really be inviting to the community and have them be able to come out and feel connected with the airport," Helm said.

She also hopes local schools will see the airport as a field trip opportunity. Helm is also a mechanic, and would like to show students how to work on an airplane.

"I want the community to see it more as an asset and a resource than a private flying club," Helm said," because it's not that."