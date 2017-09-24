Immigration panel discussion is Tuesday

The Post Independent on Tuesday is holding a panel discussion on immigration policy.

The event is at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the Glenwood Springs Branch Library.

The broad question to be addressed is: What would be the right federal immigration policy for Garfield County's interests?

This is the third PI Common Ground discussion of the year, and the topic is particularly timely in light of President Donald Trump's order rescinding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, giving Congress six months to come up with a replacement.

Rep. Scott Tipton said in Glenwood Springs last week that he hoped Congress seizes the opportunity to approve a broader immigration reform package. "We do need to make sure we aren't just continuing to replicate that same problem over and over again," he said.

Discussing the issue will be Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky; Roaring Fork Schools Superintendent Rob Stein; Samuel Bernal, who runs Basalt-based La Tricolor Spanish-language radio station; Sheriff Lou Vallario; construction business owner Mark Gould; Colorado Mountain College general counsel Richard Gonzales; naturalized citizen Yesenia Arreola; and DACA recipient Junior Ortega, a graduate of Roaring Fork High School who works for Garfield County. PI Editor and Publisher Randy Essex will moderate.

The discussion is open to the public, and we'll reserve time at the end for audience questions. This is an emotional issue, and we ask in advance that those attending plan on being respectful toward the panelists and each other.