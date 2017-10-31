 Independence Pass re-opens Tuesday after overnight storm | PostIndependent.com

Independence Pass re-opens Tuesday after overnight storm

Aspen Times staff report
David Krause / Aspen Times

Crews from CDOT and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center met Tuesday morning at Independence Pass winter gate 5 miles east of Aspen. The pass re-opened Tuesday about 10 a.m. after CDOT crews plowed and sanded over the 12,095-foot pass.

Independence Pass east of Aspen reopened Tuesday morning after an overnight closure that started Monday evening.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center had crews up the pass Tuesday morning, and CDOT crews were up plowing and sanding the road.

CDOT said it will monitor the weather conditions daily "to determine if the pass can stay open."

The winter gate 5 miles east of Aspen was closed Monday at 7 p.m. for safety reasons and possible weather conditions.

CDOT is trying to keep the pass open while the Grand Avenue Bridge detour is in place in Glenwood Springs. The detour is expected to end ahead of schedule in early November.

