It’s more than just a bridge project

If you have been over the pedestrian bridge lately, you've seen all the activity going on for construction of the new traffic bridge. What you might not have seen is the work going on over at the Sixth and Laurel intersection. The new roundabout is taking shape, as well as the connections to Interstate 70 and the historic hot springs district.

The Sixth and Laurel intersection is moving from a linear alignment to a circular alignment, and this transition poses some challenges. The roundabout is being constructed in phases, with more than half the work now complete. The phasing is necessary to keep traffic flowing while the pavement and islands are formed and poured.

The work on the north side of the bridge will require us to close the eastbound on-ramp at Exit 116 (Main Glenwood exit) this Wednesday, Sept. 20, for 10 days. The closure is required to pour and cure a portion of the new on-ramp. If you need to travel east on I-70 during this time, use Exit 114 (West Glenwood exit). Also expect the lane configurations on Sixth Street to change as the crews work through the remaining phases of the roundabout construction.

Sometimes orange cones and barrels can be intimidating, but remember there are several small businesses in the Sixth and Laurel area that are open and have pedestrian and vehicle access. There is ample parking to storefronts and purple pedestrian signage to guide you through the area to shop and dine. The Grand Avenue bridge team walks the job site daily, talking to flaggers and working on the pedestrian access to ensure that people can run their errands.

Work on the roundabout and its approaches (or "legs") will be complete when the new bridge opens, so connectivity between downtown, I-70 and the hot springs district will all be in place.

We get a lot of questions about how the new roundabout functions. The new roundabout is a five-leg roundabout that separates I-70 traffic from local traffic. Once complete, the roundabout will replace the four-way stop and allow for smoother traffic flow. Traffic signals will be installed on the southbound roundabout exit to the new bridge and at the end of the bridge to facilitate vehicles accessing Colorado 82 and exiting to the new roundabout. It's something to look forward to — make sure you give it a try.

The bridge team is also working with the city, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and local shops and restaurants to bring more customers downtown and to Glenwood Meadows. Don't let the detour stop you from shopping and recreating in Glenwood Springs. The best times to get around town are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays and virtually any time on weekends.

Local businesses are also offering bridge bargains through the chamber during the detour. Go to https://www.glenwoodchamber.com/bridge-bargains.html for more information on great deals and promotions that you can take advantage of. This will not only benefit your pocketbook, it will give our local businesses a much needed boost through the remainder of the detour.