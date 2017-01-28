John Denver tributes slated for October in Aspen | PostIndependent.com

Aspen will play host to a series of musical events in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the death of singer-songwriter John Denver.

Four events will be held at the Wheeler Opera House from Oct. 12 to 14. Events will include tribute concerts, music and stories from some of Denver’s touring mates, and a screening of the documentary film “Great Voices Sing John Denver.”

The events are co-produced by Strut Productions and Santa Rita Productions.

“After a five-year hiatus, I realized how much we all missed having these amazing musicians with strong connections to John together on the stage,” Strut Productions’ Mark Johnson said in a statement. “It feels like the right time to once again remember John’s life and music and how he brought us all together.”

The weekend’s festivities will include:

Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. — “John Denver: Rhymes & Reasons” will feature Denver songs and personal remembrances from friends and bandmates. The evening will include music and stories from Bill Danoff, Jim Horn, Chris Nole, Alan Deremo, Mollie Weaver, Mack Bailey, Jim Salestrom, Denny Brooks, Richie Garcia, Gary Mule Deer and Jim Curry.

Oct. 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m. — “The 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Life and Music of John Denver” will be concerts with dozens of Denver’s biggest hits. Performers will include Danoff, Horn, Nole, Deremo, Weaver, Bailey, Salestrom, Brooks, Garcia, Mule Deer, Curry and Gordon Lustig.

Oct. 14, 1:30 p.m. — A screening of “Great Voices Sing John Denver.” The documentary is the brainchild of Denver’s producer Milt Okun and his wife Rosemary Okun. The documentary will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director/co-producer Kenneth Shapiro, co-producer Elisa Justice and award-winning arranger and composer Lee Holdridge.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 8. Ticket information is available at http://www.aspenshowtix.com or by calling 970-920-5770 or 866-449-0464.