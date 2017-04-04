Kaup, Godes win Glenwood council seats; pot taxes pass | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Springs voters returned former City Councilor Shelley Kaup to council in the city election that concluded Tuesday, favoring her in the four-way race for the open at-large seat over Charlie Willman, Jonathan Gorst and Rick Davis.

Kaup will succeed Stephen Bershenyi, who was term-limited after two, four-year terms on council.

In the three-way race for the open Ward 5 seat, Jonathan Godes won over Amber Wissing and former Councilman Don “Hooner” Gillespie. Godes will take the south Glenwood seat held for the past eight years by Leo McKinney.

Glenwood voters also approved two new taxes on recreational marijuana activity in the city, favoring a 5 percent tax on retail sales, as well as a 5 percent excise tax on wholesale transfer of marijuana products from cultivation and manufacturing operations to retail stores.