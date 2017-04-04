 Kaup, Godes win Glenwood council seats; pot taxes pass | PostIndependent.com

Kaup, Godes win Glenwood council seats; pot taxes pass

GLENWOOD SPRINGS ELECTION RESULTS

City Council At-Large

Shelley Kaup – 811

Charlie Willman – 724

Jonathan Gorst – 211

Rick Davis – 198

City Council Ward 5

Jonathan Godes – 272

Amber Wissing – 124

Don “Hooner” Gillespie – 53

City Council Ward 2

Rick Voorhees (unopposed)

Issue 1 (Marijuana sales tax)

Yes – 1,205

No – 813

Issue 2 (Marijuana wholesale tax)

Yes – 1,260

No – 764

 

 

Council Ward 5

Glenwood Springs voters returned former City Councilor Shelley Kaup to council in the city election that concluded Tuesday, favoring her in the four-way race for the open at-large seat over Charlie Willman, Jonathan Gorst and Rick Davis.

Kaup will succeed Stephen Bershenyi, who was term-limited after two, four-year terms on council.

In the three-way race for the open Ward 5 seat, Jonathan Godes won over Amber Wissing and former Councilman Don “Hooner” Gillespie. Godes will take the south Glenwood seat held for the past eight years by Leo McKinney.

Glenwood voters also approved two new taxes on recreational marijuana activity in the city, favoring a 5 percent tax on retail sales, as well as a 5 percent excise tax on wholesale transfer of marijuana products from cultivation and manufacturing operations to retail stores.