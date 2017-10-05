Lakota speakers to appear at CMC

Eight young men from Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota will be visiting the Roaring Fork Valley and plan to speak at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley on Oct. 11.

They are members of the Seventh Generation of Oglala Lakota and are direct descendants of Crazy Horse. In their presentation, they will share stories of spiritual tradition and environmental activism, and Crazy Horse's prophecy that the world will return to balance in the era of their generation.

Each spring, they run Pine Ridge Reservation's 500-mile Sacred Hoop Run around the Black Hills. Last fall, they ran from Arizona to Standing Rock, North Dakota, to draw awareness to environmental concerns raised by the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Their presentation is part of CMC's Golden Hour Speaker Series aimed to facilitate open discussion and learning. They will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the New Space Theatre at CMC Spring Valley (7 miles south of Glenwood Springs).

At noon, the men will perform a smudging ceremony that is a sacred Lakota tradition. As water protectors themselves, their purpose on campus will be to honor the work of local environmentalists and fellow water protectors, as well as honoring Earth and the owls that live on campus.

The community is welcome to attend either or both events. For more information, please contact Adrian Fielder, Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs, afielder@coloradomtn.edu.