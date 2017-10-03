Las Vegas victims include vet who ran Colorado Springs gym

DENVER — The victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas included a veteran who managed a gym in Colorado Springs.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Roybal was described as jovial and fun-loving, despite experiencing intense combat during four tours in the Middle East.

He worked at Crunch Fitness gyms in California before moving to Colorado Springs at the beginning of the year to help open franchises there.

David Harman founded the company that owns the gym where Roybal worked. He says Roybal served in Afghanistan and was coping with the loss of a friend who was killed by an improvised explosive device. Roybal adopted his friend’s bomb-sniffing dog but was devastated when she died.

Roybal wrote this summer on Facebook about being shot at, a “nightmare” he said no amount of drugs, therapy or talking could help him escape.