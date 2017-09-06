Latest updates on the Deep Creek fire burning in west Routt County

Check back here for the latest photos, videos and updates from the Deep Creek Fire burning between Hayden and Milner in west Routt County.

11 a.m. The fire had consumed 2,286 acres as of Wednesday morning with no level of containment. Crews fighting the fire this morning include the Wyoming Hot Shots, a Colorado River hand crew, local fire agencies in Routt County and two helicopters. Officials said late Tuesday night they suspect the Deep Creek Fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Can the public pitch in? Readers were asking us Tuesday night if firefighters or residents in the area needed donated meals or places to take livestock. Here's the response we got from public information officer Mike Lane, who is at the command center in Hayden.

"Please thank everyone for their generosity. Right now, firefighters are set for meals as a caterer is on site with type 3 incident. Most ranchers who needed to move livestock have done so, and no one is currently looking for housing. The IMT has the fairgrounds on stand-by if needed, but again, nothing requested at this time."

Softball cancelled: Softball playoff games at Howelsen Hill have been cancelled due to the poor air quality from the wildfire smoke in the area. Games have been rescheduled for next week.

Below is a map of the fire perimeter put together after a flyover this morning.

Recommended Stories For You

Fire agencies shared these photos and videos showing the fire burning last night.

Tuesday

Wolf Mountain Ranch on Routt County Road 52 was the epicenter of firefighting activity on Tuesday. Ranch employees worked alongside fire crews to build fire lines and protect structures from the advancing fire.



Here's our story on what it was like on the ranch.

Earlier in the day, Routt County commissioners were briefed on the additional resources that were being requested to help fight the fire. The state assumed control of the firefighting efforts Tuesday afternoon.

Monday

Firefighters were called to a possible wildfire just after 11 a.m. when someone spotted columns of smoke near Wolf Mountain. Between noon and 5 p.m., the fire exploded and grew from an estimated 2 acres to more than 400 acres. A helicopter working the nearby Big Red Fire was called in to help. Officials initially thought the fire might have been a reignition of a wildfire that was caused by lightning a week before. But West Routt Fire Chief Dal Leck reported seeing two distinct columns of smoke about a quarter mile apart, suggesting the Deep Creek Fire was a brand new blaze. Wolf Mountain Ranch manager Brent Romick reported seeing lightning in the area.