Letter: Nature’s grocery store | PostIndependent.com

I saw a mountain lion kill a deer once. I was struck by the lack of anger or rancor in the process. The lion was all business, like going to the grocery store. He brought the deer down by its neck and quickly and calmly snapped its neck.

Of course it was painful for the deer. Nature is not always pretty, but if you put bounties on all predators, the prey numbers will grow to the point where there isn’t enough vegetation to feed them and they’ll starve to death, another unpretty natural sight.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale