Letter: Trump’s Christian ideals? | PostIndependent.com

You can fool some of the people all of the time and all the people some of the time but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time — except for Audrey Jane Spaulding and “A majority of citizens who voted for Donald Trump (that) were not voting for him specifically, but (for) his Christian ideals.”

Donald Trump is not a Christian. He routinely espouses anti-Christian rhetoric. He lies, he cheats, he’s a bully, he commits adultery, he covets his neighbor’s everything, he has no interest in the weak, disabled, the poor or disenfranchised. He’s a sexual predator and grabs woman by the crotch. Audrey, please provide the chapter and verse from the bible for each of Trump’s “Christian ideals.”

I’ve heard a lot of rationalizations and explanations as to why Trump was elected, but to attribute it to his “Christian ideals” is proof why he “loves the poorly educated.”

Jo Jones

Carbondale