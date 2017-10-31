10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. BULLET POINTS

Online rumors, beliefs about government hoarding and new laws passed after the Newtown shootings spur a run on ammunition

2. A RISING — BUT LIMITED — THREAT

North Korea moves a missile to its east coast, but it's believed that the projectile isn't capable of reaching the U.S.

3. CAREER EARNED TWO THUMBS UP

Roger Ebert — film critic, Pulitzer winner and half of the wildly popular "Siskel & Ebert" review show — dies at 70.

4. SOMETHING IN THE WATER. AND THE WALLS. AND THE GROUND.

More than half a million U.S. children are now believed to have lead poisoning, roughly twice the previous high estimate.

5. WHERE CHRISTIANS ARE SEEN AS EASY PREY

A dramatic rise in kidnappings of Christians in a southern Egyptian province is being blamed mostly on gangs swayed by Islamist hard-liners.

6. EIGHTY YEARS LATER, JUSTICE FOR THE 'SCOTTSBORO BOYS'

Alabama lawmakers vote to give posthumous pardons to nine black teens wrongly convicted of raping two white women in 1931.

7. JUST IN TIME

Two hikers lost for days and separated in a California national forest are found several hours apart, exhausted, disoriented — and unlikely to have survived another day.

8. WHY NEW ANDROID 'HOME' IS VITAL FOR FACEBOOK

Of the social network's 1.06 billion monthly users, 680 million log in using a mobile gadget.

9. PRESERVING A NATION'S 'DIGITAL MEMORY'

Starting Saturday, the British Library will record every British website, e-book, online newsletter and blog.

10. WHO'S DEFENDING MIKE RICE

Two players say the disgraced Rutgers coach wasn't the abusive tyrant he appeared to be on a viral video.