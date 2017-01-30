25th Ski for Sisu to raise funds for Spring Gulch | PostIndependent.com

The community will again come together in support of Spring Gulch Nordic Area. The 25th annual Ski for Sisu is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday.

The ski-a-thon invites participants to collect pledges per kilometer in order to benefit the area, which is also known as Spring Gulch Cross Country Ski Area.

Participants can complete a 3.5k, 10k or 12.5k long-distance loop. The event requires a minimum donation of $15 per individual or family, and entry forms are available at Ajax Bike, Bristlecone Mountain Sports, Ragged Mountain Sports, Cripple Creek Back Country or by emailing info@springgulch.org.

The event will also include a silent auction.

In a 2015 letter to the Post Independent, that year’s event chairman Greg Fitzpatrick noted a cost of $500 per day to maintain the area. Around 20 percent of the budget is raised by Ski for Sisu. That year’s skiathon included 128 participants who skied a total of 1,925 kilometers.

Spring Gulch is a 30-year-old private property on the Cattlemen’s Association Jerome Park Conservation Easement, near Carbondale. The free nordic ski area is maintained by Mount Sopris Nordic Council, a 501(c)3, and volunteers. The area also hosts AVSC Nordic Devo and Nordic Camp teams for middle and high school students. Learn more at springgulch.org.