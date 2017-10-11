Second concrete pour for bridge set Friday-Saturday

A second critical concrete pour for the new Grand Avenue bridge deck is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews will pour the remaining section of traffic bridge deck, from the steel girders to the existing concrete connection.

"Concrete pump trucks will be staged on both causeways and on the existing traffic bridge deck," said Tom Newland, CDOT project public information manager. "There will be increased noise and heavy machinery in the area throughout the night and into the early morning."

In case of bad weather, the pour will be moved to Saturday. Once this section of concrete deck is poured, crews will move on to pouring bridge barrier and parapets in anticipation of the bridge opening in November.

The Interstate 70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Crews will be overhead, working on traffic signals in the area. Motorists wishing to go east on I-70 should use Exit 114 (West Glenwood) during this time.

Northbound Colorado 82 drivers should expect longer travel time from 3-7 p.m. Friday.

Also, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday to about 7 a.m. Saturday, the Shoshone (Exit 123) and Grizzly Creek (Exit 121) rest areas and river put-ins will be closed.

This closure is necessary for safety critical overhead work associated with the concrete deck pour.