$40,000 raised for family in crash with bear

On Sept. 29, three members of New Castle's Hernandez family lost their lives after the family's vehicle struck a 300-pound bear on Interstate 70.

In the weeks since, New Castle families and businesses have joined forces to support the Hernandezes. Through separate fundraisers, over $40,000 has been raised for the Hernandez family in less than a month.

Last Thursday, Coal Ridge High School, Riverside Middle School and Kathryn Senor Elementary all sponsored a fundraiser for the family at Coal Ridge High School to coincide with the Coal Ridge vs. Rifle volleyball game that night.

"Thank you to all of you that either attended or brought food to the fundraiser for the Hernandez family," Kathryn Senor Elementary wrote on Facebook. "We raised over $8,000 tonight! Thank you New Castle, Silt, and Rifle for coming together for one cause tonight."

The following night, New Castle's Ritter Plaza Music Series, which became a monthly event in town this year with shows already in August and September, provided the perfect venue for a community-wide fundraiser.

Ritter Plaza Music Series organizer Ryan Wilch said that they had a great turnout on Friday night with over 80 people showing up to support the Hernandez family.

"We raised $2,500 from the potluck and $1,500 from the silent auction so over $4,000 total," Wilch stated. "Random people stopped by and asked what they could do to help. We received great support from the New Castle community."

Those still looking to help the Hernandez family can donate to "The Family Hernandez Donation Account" set up at Wells Fargo or to "the Hernandez funeral & medical expense" GoFundMe campaign at http://www.gofundme.com/hernandez-funeral-medical-expense.

After 25 days, 400 people have helped raise $26,913 for the family through GoFundMe.