Amy Barr joins LIFT-UP as executive director

Amy Barr is the new executive director of LIFT-UP. Barr joins LIFT-UP after leading United Way Battlement to the Bells for the past six years and helping to run The Salvation Army–InterValley Service Center in Glenwood Springs, where she was the organization's business manager. She continues to serve on the Garfield County Human Services Commission.

"LIFT-UP is excited to have Amy lead LIFT-UP's efforts to serve our neighbors in need from Aspen to De Beque. Her nonprofit experience and relationships throughout the valley will expand LIFT-UP's 35-year legacy and service," said Jody Wilson, LIFT-UP board president. "In addition, her passion and interest in food and nutrition makes her an ideal fit as we take steps in growing LIFT-UP in the years ahead."

Prior to her work in the Roaring Fork Valley, Barr, a registered dietitian with more than three decades of food and nutrition experience, was co-founder of communications firm Marr Barr in Longmont. She helped manage her agency's clients, including familiar brands and organizations such as Coca-Cola, Crocs, Quaker Oats, Odwalla, Organic Valley, Stonyfield Farm and The Community Foundation Serving Boulder County, among others. She also supervised a client program in South Africa related to hunger and nutrition in conjunction with the U.S. Agency for International Development–U.S. State Department.

Before moving west to Colorado and becoming the first female vice president of Horizon Organic Dairy, Barr was director of and national spokesperson for the Good Housekeeping Institute, earlier serving as Good Housekeeping magazine's nutrition and fitness editor. Before that she was executive editor-at-large for McCall's magazine. Her corporate-management experience also includes stints at General Foods and the Food Marketing Institute.

Volunteering in the nonprofit world and for institutions, she has participated on numerous boards and commissions, including the Sarah W. Stedman Center for Nutritional Studies at Duke University, the Presidents' Environmental Awards Committee, Colorado Business for Social Responsibility and the Colorado Music Festival. She also served as the volunteer co-director of the New York Race for the Cure against breast cancer and, during her three-year tenure, helped triple participation.

Barr assumes the duties of former Executive Director Kim Loving, who, along with her husband, retired and moved to Florida to start a new phase in their lives. Loving's years of dedicated service through outreach to help those in need made an impact in our valley, while touching thousands of lives during her tenure at LIFT-UP.