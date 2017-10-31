Annual undead scourge again appeased with sugary offerings

Goblins and ghouls and all manner of foul and fair creatures crept out into the streets of Glenwood Springs on Halloween night. But all appeared to end well, as the community's annual sacrifice of sweets once again seemed to satiate the small beasts.

In downtown Glenwood, Ray Alexander's family let the Post Independent tag along for the night's festivities and observe their method for a bountiful tour of tricking and/or treating.

Plenty of houses around the neighborhood got into the spirit of the occasion, with much fog and cobwebs and even some last-minute pumpkin carving. But Alexander's family went the extra mile to deck out their house in Halloween decor, with so many automated witches and creatures howling and coming to life as you pass that many youngsters stood hesitant on the sidewalk before building up enough courage to approach the house for candy.

A stepped-up police presence in downtown also kept traffic calm for the young critters trick-or-treating from door to door. And a code enforcement officer even stopped her patrol vehicle to give out candy to passing children.

At the end of the night Alexander's kids retreated back to the house and dumped their tasty haul on the coffee table, eyes wide and sweet teeth aching.