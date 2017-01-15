Applications available for Strawberry Days vendors | PostIndependent.com

Applications for the 120th annual Strawberry Days arts and crafts show and food fair are now available at strawberrydays.com. The applications for both aspects of the festival will be juried. Arts and crafts show applications are due March 10, and food fair applications are due March 15. This year’s event takes place June 16-18 at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs.

The arts and crafts show represents artists and crafters from all over the United States selling hand-made, one-of-a-kind items. The food fair features traditional favorites and international delights.

Presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and Alpine Bank, Strawberry Days has been entertaining generations for more than 100 years. The festival features a FamilyFest area with interactive, entertaining and creative experiences for the kids; an arts and crafts fair; a food court; an old-fashioned carnival; a parade; and a full entertainment lineup.

For more information, visit strawberrydays.com or call the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association at 970-945-6589.