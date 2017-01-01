Applications open for two city grants | PostIndependent.com

Grant applications for Glenwood Springs’ Discretionary and Tourism Promotion grant programs are now open. Applications are due by March 17.

Each year, the city allocates a portion of sales tax revenues from its Acquisitions and Improvements Fund for human services, special events and other public purposes as City Council deems appropriate.

The city also allocates funding from the 2.5 percent accommodations tax to be used to market and promote regional activities, attractions and events to increase tourism. Projects can include special events, beautification efforts or capital improvements to help attract visitors.

Both grants are managed by the city’s Financial Advisory Board, which reviews the applications and makes recommendations to City Council for final funding determinations.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on March 17. All applications must be submitted electronically. For more information, call (970) 384-6400.